‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews Reunite in Midst of Relationship Fallout for Easter Ride

Jersey Shore stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews have briefly reunited for an Easter ride in the midst of their highly publicly relationship fallout.

According to Us Weekly, the estranged couple got together to take in a pre-holiday train ride with their children, 4-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet noted that Farley snapped some since-deleted photos of them that she shared to her Instagram Stories thread.

The pre-Easter train ride comes as Farley and Mathews have been engaged in a heated divorce and custody battle.

The Jersey Shore star brought allegations of abuse against Mathews, saying, “I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them.”

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie…,” she continued. “I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” Farley added. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

“You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?” she went on to say. “How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther. When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

Mathews has denied the accusations, taking to Instagram to defend himself in recorded messages.

“I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” he stated.

“I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip,” Mathews continued. “We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We’ve proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again.”

“There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim,” he also said. “This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”

Mathews also filed for primary physical custody of the couple’s children, but it does not yet appear that a judge has ruled on that request.