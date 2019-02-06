‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Facing Challenge to Prenup From Estranged Ex After Abuse Claims

It looks like Jenni “JWoww” Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews are gearing up for a legal battle.

On Jan. 24, Mathews filed a petition fighting the Jersey Shore star’s September divorce filing, according to The Blast. In it, he requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the couple’s two children. He also asked the court to determine a custody schedule that is “in the children’s best interest.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mathews, 43, is also asking Farley, 32, for monthly child support and alimony while challenging the couple’s prenuptial agreement. It’s unclear what the terms of said agreement were, but Mathews wants a judge to find it “invalid and unenforceable.”

As previously reported, Farley filed for divorce back in September, just before the couple’s third wedding anniversary. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requested that the prenuptial agreement remain intact and valid. Like Mathews, she also requested primary physical custody of their kids, but noted that she wants Mathews to have visitation rights and to pay child support.

The two share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

Near the end of January, Farley shared a long and scathing letter on her website accusing Mathews of abusing her and not being a suitable father to their children. The post on her website also included a handful of disturbing videos, with one showing security camera footage of what appears to be the couple fighting and then Mathews pushing Farley to the ground.

In another clip, Mathews jokes about being on heroin while he holds his crying son, and boasts about cheating on Farley.

The abuse allegations came after Mathews repeatedly publicly shamed the reality star.

“I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them,” Farley wrote in the letter. “I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie… I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” she continued. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

“How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther,” she wrote. “When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

Mathews refuted her claims, calling them “highly erroneous.”

“I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” Mathews said in an Instagram video, adding that he had “the proponents of truth” to fight her claims in court.