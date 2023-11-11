Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Were Recently Spotted Together

Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía dating? New photos of the actor and pop star together are fueling rumors. Per photos posted by Daily Mail and TMZ, the possible new couple was recently seen shopping at a local farmer's market for various fresh flowers. This outing came a week after the two partook in a dinner date and Wild Things screening.

On this latest outing, the Shameless actor, 32, was holding craspedia flowers, eucalyptus, and magnolia leaves, which he may have given to the "DESPECHÁ" singer, 31. Rosalía held a large king protea as she walked closely beside White.

Jeremy Allen White and singer Rosalía took a day trip to a Los Angeles farmers market -- further fueling those dating rumors from the last couple weeks with a giant bouquet of flowers. https://t.co/ADonvOX74Z https://t.co/ADonvOX74Z — TMZ (@TMZ) October 31, 2023

White possible new romance comes in the wake a of split and custody battle with his ex-wife, Addison Timlin. In his recent custody agreement with his estranged wife, the star of Hulu's The Bear agreed to several terms. As a condition of spending time with their children, he agreed to daily alcohol testing, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In accordance with the terms, the Golden Globe winner will be tested when his daughters Ezer, four, and Dolores, two, are in his care, and a retest will follow 15 minutes later if alcohol is detected. The actor's custodial rights to the children will be revoked if the retest is positive.

As part of the custody arrangement, White is also required to attend no less than 'two alcoholics anonymous ("AA") meetings each week' along with other therapies, according to the court documents. Following over three years of marriage, the celebrity couple divorced in May.

In his acceptance speech for the Golden Globe for his role in The Bear, White spoke glowingly of Timlin prior to their split. "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done," he said.

At around the same time, he went on to speak about the love he has for his daughters in an interview with InStyle. "I learn a lot from them. I feel like in a lot of ways, they're teaching me all the time how to be better: how to be better to them; how to be better to my wife, my friends, my parents, and my sister.'I think I've been ready to domesticate for a long time, and I'm so happy to be in the house all the time with them."

Recently, the Brooklyn native has been linked to model Ashley Moore after the pair were seen exchanging passionate kisses after a dinner date. As of yet, Timlin has not been linked publicly to anyone new.