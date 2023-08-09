Jeremy Allen White Kisses Model Amid Divorce

Jeremy Allen White was spotted kissing and hugging an actress-model in Los Angeles just a few days after sharing an affectionate encounter with his estranged wife. As seen in photos and video obtained by TMZ last weekend, White, 32, who plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on Hulu's The Bear, is getting close to 30-year-old model-actress Ashley Moore. In addition to his polka-dot shirt and baggy jeans, White wears a hat and white sneakers. She wears a cropped hoodie and black tights. Known for her role in Drake's 2013 "Hold On We're Going Home" music video, Moore will star as Riley in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer series on Prime. A source recently told Us Weekly, "Jeremy and Ashley aren't putting any labels on their relationship, but they're hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten." The insider said that White and Moore have "off-the-charts" chemistry as they continue to navigate their new relationship.

However, a little over a week ago, White and his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, had a touching exchange during their 4-year-old daughter Ezer's soccer game, where they were photographed holding each other. White, who wore a white T-shirt and green shorts, kissed the Life Like actress on the head. Us Weekly's source said the friendly interaction between White and Timlin illustrates their good relations, saying, "People took that out of context. They're committed to being loving coparents." This meeting occurred as White and Timlin go through a divorce; Timlin filed back in May. In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Timlin lists Sept. 1, 2022, as the date of separation. This occurred before White had won the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe earlier this year when he publicly declared his love for her in his acceptance speech.

In 2008, White and Timlin met, and a decade later, they welcomed their first child, Ezer. The couple married in 2019, and in December 2020, they welcomed their second daughter, Dolores. After the split, Timlin was candid about the challenges of raising a child on her own. "Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f— hard. It is all out covered in s— crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard," the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. "It's not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself 'don't forget this' because there's no witness by your side." She also expressed the difficulties of adjusting to her new lifestyle. "It's so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights," Timlin continued. "To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it's to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."