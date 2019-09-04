Jenny McCarthy Posts Photo Tribute to Husband and ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg, and Fans Are Gushing

In honor of their anniversary, Jenny McCarthy posted a photo tribute to her husband, and Blue Bloods star, Donnie Wahlberg, and it has fans gushing. The picture is from the couple’s wedding, and features McCarthy in a beautiful white dress with a bouquet of red roses, and Wahlberg in a classic black tux.

“To my soulmate, my inspiration, my rock, I will adore you, love you, grow young with you from the moment I said “I do” until the end of eternity. (And that includes every lifetime we reincarnate into. Cuz I can’t even imagine any other lifetimes without you) Happy Anniversary my love,” McCarthy wrote in the post’s caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the couple have since been commenting on the post, with one saying, “I love you 2 as a couple. Jenny I am so happy you found your happiness and your soulmate as you so deserve it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) on Aug 31, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

“Happy Anniversary to you both may you both have many more happy years together and May God bless you both as an individual and bless your marriage to many more years,” another person wrote.

“Happy anniversary you two beautiful people,” someone else exclaimed. “You are the true meaning of love of a lifetime [heart emoticons] I am so proud that [Donnie] found you [Jenny]. You two complete each other and are such an amazing couple. You are also so incredible to us fans. Hope your day is as awesome as you both are!!!”

“The perfect couple! Everything I aspire my love with someone to be one day! Happy Anniversary!! May God continue to bless you both and your families,” one other fan offered.

Wahlberg also shared a heartwarming post in honor of the couple’s anniversary, including the same photo McCarthy shared, as well as a video clip of the two at the beach celebrating their big day.

“Happy 5th Anniversary Jenny,” Wahlberg wrote in his caption. “It took forty five years for me to find you, or you to find me, or for us to find each other, or for whomever had this grand plan to unite our spirits — as they were always intended to be — but forty five years is a small amount of time to invest in finding something as wonderful as this love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Aug 31, 2019 at 11:47am PDT

“Proud, honored and blessed to be your husband, my queen! Here’s to a million more lifetimes of growing, in every way, together with you,” the actor concluded.

Blue Bloods will return for Season 10 on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty Images