Jennifer Lopez Mysteriously Goes Dark on Social Media

Jennifer Lopez's recent social media activity has left fans confused. As Variety noted, Lopez's Instagram account has been completely erased. Her other social media channels, including Twitter and TikTok, have also followed suit. But, as of right now, it's unclear why.

Lopez's Instagram account is her most followed social media platform, as she boasts 226 million followers. She also has a significant number of followers on Twitter (45.5 million) and TikTok (15 million). However, as of Tuesday, all of these accounts have gone dark. Her Instagram, in particular, features no former posts and her profile image is a black circle. Her profile photos on TikTok and Twitter also feature black circles. Although, her previous posts are still available on those platforms. It's unclear what the reason behind this social media behavior is. Variety pointed out that in the past, celebrities and musicians have implemented new themes to their social media accounts ahead of major announcements about their work. The publication did reach out to Lopez's rep for comment, but they declined to comment.

Since Lopez offered no explanation for this social media activity, fans have been left to speculate online. Many of them believe that it's a sign that a new project is on the way, prompting the hashtag, "#JLoIsComing." This apparent social media blackout comes shortly after Lopez made a big statement on her Instagram account alongside her husband, Ben Affleck. She posted a clip in which she and Affleck snuggle as an audio plays, "Guys I did it! I found the person that makes me the happiest I've ever been."

Lopez and Affleck wed this past summer in Las Vegas. They later held a larger ceremony in Georgia with their friends and family. Recently, Lopez opened up about her relationship with Affleck during an interview with Vogue. She even addressed some of the backlash that she received for taking her husband's last name. The singer was surprised to hear about that criticism, saying, "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem." Vogue then floated the idea of Affleck taking her last name, but Lopez wasn't on board with that idea.

"No! It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it," Lopez explained. "It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."