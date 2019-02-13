Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Favorite of Alex Rodriguez’s Body Parts in Hilarious Exchange With Ellen DeGeneres

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating since early 2017, so the couple has had plenty of time to discover their favorite things about each other.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, host Ellen DeGeneres got Lopez to reveal her favorite body part of Rodriguez’s during a game of Burning Questions, with DeGeneres first asking her guest the question about herself.

“My abs,” Lopez responded before DeGeneres inquired about her boyfriend, to which Lopez immediately began blushing and said, “Ooh.”

“Stop,” she added when DeGeneres gave her a questioning look, with the host asking, “What could you not do without?”

“I’m going to say I love his arms,” Lopez replied, telling DeGeneres, “Stop. Don’t.”

DeGeneres then answered the same question about Rodriguez, playfully offering, “Oh my favorite part of A-Rod? I love his penis. I really do.”

“You’re a sick person. You are a sick person,” Lopez responded through laughter. “Wow.”

“I’m surprised that’s not yours, but anyway,” DeGeneres cracked in return.

The host further referenced that specific body part later in the game when she was asked what she was afraid of.

“I’m afraid of A-Rod’s penis,” she said. “… It’s still my favorite thing and yet I’m still scared.”

Lopez also revealed that her worst habit is being late, she sleeps in a t-shirt and she’s afraid of rats.

During her appearance on the show, Lopez announced her upcoming It’s My Party tour, which will kick off on June 7 in Phoenix, Arizona and coincide with Lopez’s 50th birthday, which is on July 24.

“This summer I am celebrating,” the singer told DeGeneres. “My birthday is in July so this summer I decided I want to do something big for my birthday, since it is a big birthday. I’m going on a U.S. tour. It’s called It’s My Party. It’s the It’s My Party Tour!”

The tour marks the New York Native’s return to the road after her All I Have Las Vegas residency, which ended last year. The It’s My Party tour is also Lopez’s first tour since 2012’s Dance Again World Tour with Enrique Iglesias.

See her full list of tour dates below.

June 7, 2019 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 8, 2019 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

June 10, 2019 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

June 12, 2019 – Los Angeles, California at Staples Center

June 15, 2019 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

June 16, 2019 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

June 19, 2019 – Denver, Colorado at Pepsi Center

June 21, 2019 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

June 22, 2019 – Hidalgo, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena

June 24, 2019 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

June 25, 2019 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

June 28, 2019 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

June 30, 2019 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

July 5, 2019 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

July 7, 2019 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

July 10, 2019 – Montreal, Quebec at Centre Bell

July 12, 2019 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

July 16, 2019 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 17, 2019 – Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

July 19, 2019 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

July 20, 2019 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

July 22, 2019 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

July 23, 2019 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

July 26, 2019 – Miami, Florida at American Airlines Arena

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show