Alex Rodriguez Hints at His and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Date

✖

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are closer to tying the knot. The former MLB player revealed during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he and his fiancée were hopeful for a 2021 ceremony after their 2020 Italian wedding plans were put to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey 2021—do you think you guys are finally going to get married? What do you think?" Fallon asked the former athlete. Rodriguez candidly replied to the direct question, "You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

After Rodriguez proposed in March 2019, the two originally planned a 2020 wedding in Italy, but COVID-19 restrictions resulted in them pushing back the date twice before they decided to cancel it altogether. Last week, the "Let's Get Loud" singer revealed in an interview with Elle that she and her husband-to-be aren't in a rush to walk down the aisle at this point. "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," the singer told the publication.

"We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it," she continued, later adding, "There's no rush. We want to do to right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands." Lopez has plenty keeping her busy in the meantime, planning her performance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration Wednesday in Washington D.C. Also performing alongside the Hustlers star is fellow diva Lady Gaga, who will sing the national anthem on the momentous day.

Lopez's big booking comes just weeks after she performed on New Year's Eve in Times Square, and almost exactly a year after she took on the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. Rodriguez couldn't help but gush over his accomplished wife-to-be during Monday's interview with Fallon. "Jennifer killed it. It was awesome," he said of her NYE performance, before adding, "But Jennifer did have a great slide. I thought that was my job." As for her inauguration performance, Rodriguez added, "It's been such a crazy year for her. I mean, so amazing, so many blessings. But to think in the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, and now the inaugural. It's unbelievable."