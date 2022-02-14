Jennifer Lopez Turned Heads Dancing With Ben Affleck During Super Bowl LVI

Jennifer Lopez took a break from her Marry Me press tour to have a little fun. On Sunday, Feb. 13, the On the 6 singer attended the 2022 Super Bowl alongside her actor boyfriend, Ben Affleck. Cameras caught the pair together at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in the game. Lopez danced the night away during the highly anticipated Pepsi Halftime Show. “That big big #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow Energy,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. The show featured performances from Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

Lopez donned oversized sunglasses, a white button-down shirt, and big hoop earrings. Affleck took a casual approach with jeans and a dark button-down long sleeve. The two were recently photographed on the red carpet for Lopez’s movie premiere. Marry Me is currently available to watch on Peacock.

This week, Lopez also gave fans a look into how Affleck surprised her for Valentine’s Day. In her debut newsletter from her website, OntheJLo, she showed off Affleck’s remix to her music video for her latest single, “On My Way,” which he directed. The song is on the film’s soundtrack.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez wrote on the site of the surprise she received from Affleck. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever.” She added, “This seriously melted my heart.”

Lopez couldn’t be happier about her rekindled romance with Affleck. The two reunited 18 years after their split. This time around, she says she doesn’t want to share as much with the public. She told PEOPLE magazine: “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does…We hold it sacred,” she said. “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago…There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”