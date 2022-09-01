Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Is Officially Over

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home to Los Angeles after celebrating their second wedding in Georgia and honeymooning in Italy. After arriving at LAX in a private jet, the newlyweds hopped into a waiting SUV to head home.

Shortly after the plane landed, Radar reported that Affleck was seen lighting up a cigarette. A source indicated that Lopez had expressed her intentions to help the 50-year-old stop smoking when they rekindled their relationship."Jen doesn't allow smoking in her house or around her," an insider shared with OK! magazine in May 2021. "Give Jen six months, and Ben will have his old six-pack back and be in the best shape of his life."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving a private jet in Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/bhBw8u8EId — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 30, 2022

"Jennifer is a fitness fanatic. You don't get to look as great as Jen at 51 without extreme discipline. A healthy lifestyle isn't just a part of her life, it is her life — and any man who wants to be part of her world needs to join her, or kiss her goodbye," a source told the outlet.

On Aug. 30, Affleck was also spotted spending quality time with Samuel, the son he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. While out and about in L.A., the Boston native kept a close eye on his child as he toted a large gray bag. After dropping off his son in a black Tesla, Affleck stopped for food at a local Jack in the Box.

The Afflecks traveled across Italy following their wedding at his Georgia estate. During their honeymoon, the two dined at Lake Como and were seen kissing in Milan. Several weeks ago, the couple revealed they had flown to Vegas to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.Soon after, they departed for France, sightseeing and touring the city. Afterward, a larger ceremony was held at the pair's Riceboro, GA estate.

Upon returning from their honeymoon, Lopez slammed her guests for trying to profit from her wedding. The actress, 53, was upset after a video leaked showed her serenading Affleck during the reception. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," Lopez wrote on Aug. 27 in reply to an Instagram account. "I don't know where you all are getting it from [because] we had NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding." The special footage was supposed to remain private until Lopez felt "ready to" share it with fans.