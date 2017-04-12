Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Is ‘Getting More Serious’

Things are heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez!

“They are definitely getting more serious,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “When they are apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

The singer, 47, and former MLB star, 41, have been inseparable since they began dating in February. On Sunday, the couple went shopping in SoHo with Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

“Jennifer’s family is excited about her dating him. They think she finally scored,” adds the source, who says meeting the parents “is of course a big deal but a natural step … She is spending time with his family, too.”

If meeting the family wasn’t a big enough step for this new couple, they have also introduced their children to each other. Lopez shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony. A-Rod has two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex Cynthia Scurtis.

“It’s always unpredictable when you try to merge to families with young kids, but so far so good,” adds the source. “The kids have all spent time together, and everyone is getting along.”

