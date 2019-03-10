Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reveal Glittery Engagement Ring in Photo

Alex Rodriguez showed off the glittery engagement ring he gave Jennifer Lopez on social media Saturday, as he announced their plans to finally tie the knot.

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoyGj6NSAU — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 10, 2019

“She said yes,” the former New York Yankees star wrote, alongside the photo showing the giant ring. Lopez also shared the photo on her Instagram page, along with eight heart emojis.

The two have been dating since March 2017. They were first linked by Terez Owens and LoveBScott.com, which reported that they were seen together in Las Vegas. At the time, Lopez was performing at Planet Hollywood. They got together after Lopez ended her relationship with singer Drake.

Rodriguez waited a few weeks before confirming their relationship on The View. In May 2017, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MET Gala.

In October, the couple was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair. They told the magazine that they have a lot in common, despite their different professions.

“We are very much twins,” Rodriguez told the magazine. “We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

Lopez added, “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever. In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.”

The couple have also appeared on each others’ Instagram accounts and spent Thanksgiving together. They also organized a benefit concert for Puerto Rico together in October 2017.

Before announcing their engagement, Lopez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February to reminisce about their first Valentine’s Day together.

“I remember I was doing my show in Vegas, and I got to Vegas, and I flew in and I was tired and there were all these flowers and chocolates and cake and everything, and I was like, ‘Who sent me all that?’” Lopez recalled. “I didn’t know who it was kind of, because it was kind of new. But it was really nice because it made me feel like, ‘Oh, he really likes me.’”

This will be Rodriguez’s second marriage. The retired MLB player was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. They are parents to daughters Natasha and Ella.

As for Lopez, this will be her fourth marriage. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2015. Lopez and Anthony are parents to twins Maximilian and Emme, who were born in 2008.

