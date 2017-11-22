Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Break up After Over One Year of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have split after over one year of dating, PEOPLE reports.

The couple began dating last September after working on 2017’s Mother!, which was directed by Aronofsky, 48 and starred Lawrence, 27. The pair stayed relatively private regarding their relationship, although they did pose together at the New York premiere of the film.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the breakup, which happened last month, was amicable and the pair is still friends.

“He’s just brilliant,” Lawrence told ET in September at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Incredibly instinctual.”

Lawrence previously dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult and was also linked to Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2015. Aronofsky was previously in a relationship with actress Rachel Weisz before splitting in 2010, and the two share son Henry, 10.

The star also spoke about Aronofsky on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, released on Monday.

“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me,” she shared, “and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me. So we just kind of formed a friendship.”

“He knew how I felt, he never told me how he felt — I mean, I assumed — but we just formed a friendship, and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie once we started working, and then, when the movie was done, I was like, ‘Alright, you’re my boyfriend!’ ” she recalled.

