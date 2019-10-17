Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: When and Where Their Wedding Is Taking Place

The time has come for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney to tie the knot just eight months after their engagement, and the Mother! actress and art gallerist certainly have put together a swanky event in that time. The big wedding, TMZ reports, is planned for Saturday at a ritzy Rhode Island venue, where the couple will marry in front of about 150 of their closest friends and family.

A major component of the weekend wedding is the extravagant menu for guests at the reception, of which TMZ got a copy. We’re already drooling over the hors d’oeuvres, which include sweet potato flat cakes, brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and salt cod beignet. For the main course, guests can choose between either wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or five-week aged leg of beef with forager’s sauce. Most importantly, for dessert, guests can indulge in fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar and house-made marshmallow s’mores.

While the ceremony might be going down Saturday, rumors sparked last month that Lawrence and Maroney had wed at a New York City courthouse after pictures published by Page Six showed the 29-year-old actress and her 34-year-old beau in the marriage bureau of the courthouse alongside two security guards, a friend and celebrity photographer Mark Seliger.

Lawrence opened up about the wedding planning in June on the NAKED with Catt Sadler podcast, revealing she hadn’t had any moments of feeling the pressure while getting things together. “I’ve been in a good place,” she said. “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m, like, too lazy to be neurotic.”

“I saw a dress I liked, I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue,’” she continued.

As for her relationship with Maroney, she recalled, “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he’s my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney. …I want to legally bind him to me forever and, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing.”

“It’s the greatest,” she added of marriage. “You find your favorite person on the planet, you’re like, ‘You can’t leave.’ So, I wanted to take up on that offer.”

