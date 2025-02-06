Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Reportedly Feels ‘Jealous’ Around Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s close friendship with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, has reportedly always been a subject of contention for her longtime partner, John Miller. According to a recent source who spoke to OK! Magazine, Miller is extremely jealous of their bond. A source tells the publication that Miller “isn’t thrilled” about how much time the exes spend together.

“[He] knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship,” the insider said. Miller and Garner have reportedly been dating since 2018. “Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” the source added. “John feels like a third wheel.”

The former couple, who share kids Violet, 19, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12, “text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years,” per the insider. “It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship,” they admitted. Sources say things have been exasperated since Affleck’s split from Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Affleck reunited after ending their original engagement in 2003. After 18 years, they were brought back together in 2021 and wed within a year. But after months of speculation, Lopez filed for divorce in Aug. 2024. Lifestyle differences, with Lopez and Affleck having opposing views about their fame, is what led to the split, per sources.

Garner has always been a strong support system, especially amid his ongoing sobriety struggles. Affleck has long battled alcoholism and issues related to his life in the public.

Unfortunately, Miller reportedly feels Garner and her ex want more from one another. “He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben,” the source noted of Miller, “but at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.” Affleck is said to be “very supportive of that,” in regards to Miller and Garner’s romance.