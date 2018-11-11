Jennifer Garner Spotted out With New Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner was seen out in Los Angeles with her new boyfriend, CaliGroup CEO John Miller, on Friday.

E! News published photos of Miller and Garner leaving a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Threatre. The two did their best to make sure they did not appear in the same photograph, with Garner leaving their limo first. Miller waited a few minutes before leaving.

Miller also left the theater first and waited a few minutes before Garner arrived, eyewitnesses told E! News.

A source told E! News that Miller and Garner’s relationship is “not serious” and neither of them have commented on it.

Last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Miller and Garner have been dating “for a few months” and the relationship was approved by Garner’s friends.

“They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home. He is warm, fun and incredibly smart. He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry,” the source told ET.

“Her friends know how much pain Jen has been through in the last several years and have wanted this for her for a very long time,” ET‘s source said. “They are thrilled to see her happy. She literally has been smiling ear to ear. Right now, Jen’s dating life is going so well and Ben has finally started taking his sobriety seriously, that she is over the moon — and she deserves it.”

Another source told Us Weekly they have been dating for “six months.”

“Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” a source said.

Miller, 40, is the CEO of Cali Group, a holding company that owns Miso Robotics and CaliBurger restaurants. He was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell until they filed for divorce in 2011. The divorce has not been finalized yet, but they are reportedly just waiting for a judge to sign off.

Miller is also a graduate of Stanford University and has been published in The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law.

This is Garner’s first public relationship since she broke up with ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2015. Their divorce finally became official earlier this month. They share three children, Violet, 14; Seraphina, 9; and Samuel, 6.

Garner’s relationship with Miller has also caught the attention of tabloids. According to Gossip Cop, The Globe claimed Garner was already pregnant with Miller’s baby. The rumor is not true.