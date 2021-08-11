Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Dating Rumors Send 'Friends' Fans Spinning
Friends fans were sent into a tizzy on Tuesday after Closer Online reported that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating. The publication reported that the two have been spending more time together since they filmed the Friends reunion with their co-stars. Judging by the reactions to this news, fans would definitely be on board for this coupling.
"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.," a source who is reportedly close to the pair told the publication. "They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."
Now, since the actors have not confirmed the news themselves, you should take this report with a grain of salt. Still, that hasn't prohibited Friends fans from taking to social media to share their excitement over the fact that Ross and Rachel could be the real deal.
He's her lobster 🦞🥺— Aakanksha (@Aakanksha_India) August 11, 2021
"If this is actually true, and I know it is a HUGE, HUGE if, I think my brain will explode," this fan weighed in. "This is what 2021 needs."prevnext
2021 seems to be the year of the “getting back together with the ex”. Maybe the pandemic made people seek the familiar.— More science, less quackery. (@Brasilmagic) August 11, 2021
One fan wrote about the potential couple, "I NEED this to become a thing. He’s her lobster!!!"prevnext
August 11, 2021
Another fan played on the title of Friends episodes with their comment on the news. They wrote, "The one with the flashback."prevnext
So they aren’t on a break?— Kayla Kochar (@KocharKayla) August 11, 2021
Could the two be each others' "lobsters?" Some fans seem to think so.prevnext
Ross & Rachel yay I love this 💜 https://t.co/ySBnOsjVYt— JUST JESSICA 🇵🇷💯💋 (@QueenJBay) August 11, 2021
"Waitttttt," one shocked fan wrote. "If this is true. He really is her lobster."prevnext
Omg let this be true!!! pic.twitter.com/z2PcTKamwh— Boris (@boris_moo) August 11, 2021
Fans everywhere are hoping that the news is true. Neither Aniston nor Schwimmer has spoken out on the news just yet.prevnext
If this is true, they’re never allowed to go on a break.— Hka017 (@hka017) August 11, 2021
This Friends fan pointed out that if they are dating, breaks aren't really an option. As for whether Aniston and Schwimmer are truly an item, fans will simply have to stay tuned.prev