Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Dating Rumors Send 'Friends' Fans Spinning

Friends fans were sent into a tizzy on Tuesday after Closer Online reported that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating. The publication reported that the two have been spending more time together since they filmed the Friends reunion with their co-stars. Judging by the reactions to this news, fans would definitely be on board for this coupling.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.," a source who is reportedly close to the pair told the publication. "They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

Now, since the actors have not confirmed the news themselves, you should take this report with a grain of salt. Still, that hasn't prohibited Friends fans from taking to social media to share their excitement over the fact that Ross and Rachel could be the real deal.