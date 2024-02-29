Jennifer Aniston Wears Huge Diamond Ring, Sparking Engagement Rumors

Jennifer Aniston wore a massive diamond ring on her left hand to the SAG Awards on Saturday night, prompting some fans to speculate about her relationship status. As far as fans know, the Friends star has been single since her divorce from Justin Theroux, yet the diamond on her ring finger seemed too prominent for some commenters to ignore. So far, Aniston has not commented on the speculation or replied to other outlets' requests for an explanation.

Aniston was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards because she was nominated for her role in The Morning Show, though the trophy went to Elizabeth Debicki for her performance on The Crown. Aniston also took the stage with Bradley Cooper to present the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand. At these moments and on the red carpet, viewers were captivated by Aniston's ring – the biggest and most prominent piece of jewelry she wore. She posed with the accessory visible several times, yet she did not attend the award show with a date in tow.

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring that sparked engagement rumours https://t.co/DCdaejJMXj#jenniferaniston pic.twitter.com/uEbbaVlCmH — Jennifer Aniston Fan (@jenanistonblog) February 26, 2024

Aniston has already been married twice before – once from 2000 to 2005 to Brad Pitt and again from 2015 to 2018 to Theroux. Both were high-profile relationships since her partners were also famous actors, and both divorces made headlines. Aside from them, Aniston's dating history includes a lot of A-listers such as her Friends co-star Paul Rudd, singer John Mayer, actor Tate Donovan and comedian Vince Vaughn.

Since divorcing Theroux, Aniston has expressed hope of finding love again, but said that she is not "interested" in getting remarried. She told Allure: "Never say never, but I don't have any interest. I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'that was a tough day.'"

Aniston had to be very guarded in the past when her love life was the subject of worldwide obsession. Fans' investment in her relationship with Pitt reached a fever pitch in the early 2000s, and forced Aniston to deny some rumors about why the relationship ended. However, In an interview with WSJ Magazine last year, she spoke about the subject with more nuance. She said that she believes her parents' divorce impacted her subconsciously, causing her to resist committing to serious relationships in her own life.

"I don't know. My parents, watching my family's relationship, didn't make me kind of go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that,'" she said. "I didn't like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn't really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take."

Aniston hasn't offered any updates on her love life to fans in the last several years, but that won't stop many from speculating about her new ring. So far, nothing has been officially confirmed by the actress.