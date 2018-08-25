Jenna Dewan Shows Her Support to Ex Channing Tatum as He Mourns His Childhood Friend’s Death

Jenna Dewan posted a heartfelt public message to Channing Tatum on Friday as the actor mourned the death of a childhood friend.

Tatum lost an old friend this week, and posted a short eulogy on Instagram. While he is still adjusting to his divorce from Dewan earlier this year, the 38-year-old was apparently caught off guard by the sudden loss. By all appearances, he and Dewan are keeping their promise to remain friends, as she left a comforting comment on Tatum’s post.

“RIP Corey,” she wrote. “All the love in the world to his family right now.”

Dewan and Tatum share a 5-year-old daughter named Everly. When they split, the couple told their fans that they were still “best friends” when they separated, and Dewan showed that that was not just talk when she reached out to her co-parent on Friday.

According to Tatum’s post, Corey Vaughn was his “first best friend.” Their relationship stretched back to the early 1980s, when Tatum’ family moved to Mississippi. He was just 6-years old at the time.

“My very first best friend Corey Vaughn left this world for the next this Tuesday the 21st,” he wrote. “Man there’s so much to say. I’ll never forget his crazy ass and how he stuck up for and protected me when I first moved to Mississippi. He’d a fought anybody. All the laughs and trouble we go in. I’ll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life.”

Tatum implored his followers to keep in touch with their loved ones and value what they had.

“And it just made me need to remind everybody don’t put off anything,” he wrote. “Seeing a friend, or even calling or texting. You never know what’s next. Corey would have want us to laugh and raise hell in his wake and have as much joy as anyone can make. He sure did. And I’ll forever miss ya man. Love ya my brother.”

“I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family,” he concluded in the caption. He included a photo of himself and Corey together as children, standing on a football field.

Dewan was not the only one with comforting words for Tatum. Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes and condolences.

“May you may find comfort knowing he will be a bright star that will brighten your nights,” one person wrote. “Peace an love brother. With much kindness.”