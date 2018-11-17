Jenna Dewan Backs up Channing Tatum’s New Girlfriend Jessie J After Slamming Lookalike Comments

Jenna Dewan is showing her support for Jessie J after a wave of comparisons between their looks popped up online.

Ever since the “Price Tag” singer began dating Dewan’s ex-husband, Channing Tatum, fans and onlookers have either stated the pairs visual similarities or ranked whose looks were better. Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, recently took a stand against the trend, and now Dewan is backing her up.

“Amen Jessie!” Dewan wrote on Instagram Friday night. “Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect.”

Jessie J took to Instagram to address the issue on Friday. While she did not mention Dewan by name, everyone knew exactly what she was referring to.

“I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to. I often ignore them as 99 percent of the time it is something that doesn’t serve any positivity to speak on,” Jessie J wrote. “However there is a story I have seen be re written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier.”

She continued, “I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article… I am yet to,” she continued. “Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t. Who does this story inspire?…? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”

The singer-songwriter, who has also penned songs for Miley Cyrus and Chris Brown, then explained that she wished to be excluded from the narrative comparing herself to Tatum’s ex-wife. She also turned attention towards the media, asking them to think about how younger generations will react to stories like the ones in question.

“I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all,” she wrote. “I don’t take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls reading it. I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls, and when I got older, decided to spend my career making lots of music to try and help/inspire myself and all the other women to see their beauty from inside out and will continue to do so. Man does the world need it. More now than ever.”

She added, “So… I ask the media again to realise the power in which you have in changing the world. How you can help the younger generations grow up to be nicer to themselves, and to each other. To change in a positive way that young women read and see and how it impacts their personal view on themselves regarding beauty, and how they see those around them. We are all unique.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images