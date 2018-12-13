Jenna Dewan Attends Boyfriend Steve Kazee’s ‘Love Actually Live’ With Her Mom

Jenna Dewan isn’t the only one supporting her new boyfriend Steve Kazee.

On Wednesday, the actress stepped out to support the Shameless actor as he took on the role of Jamie in Love Actually Live at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, according to PEOPLE. Dewan wasn’t alone, as her mother, Nancy Smith, was at her side.

The mother-daughter duo reportedly sat near the front row for the performance and Dewan was said to be seen “proudly smiling ear-to-ear and giggling.” She was even spotted clapping and cheering as Kazee took off his jacket in preparation to jump into a lake.

The love wasn’t one-sided, either, as an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Kazee blew Dewan a kiss at the end of the show. Meanwhile, at the final curtain call, Dewan clapped, cheered, and catcalled her new man. The two were later spotted hugging and sharing a kiss at an after-party, with Kazee even seen wrapping the actress’ mom in an embrace.

The outing came just days after Kazee told Entertainment Tonight that “we’ll have to see” if Dewan would attend one of his shows. He previously opened up about his new outlook on love when speaking of his role in Love Actually Live.

“I was [a hopeless romantic] for a really long time and then I went through a phase where I tried to not be so much of a hopeless romantic, and then quickly realized that that world doesn’t suit me,” he said. “I’d much rather live in a world where hopeless romantics actually find it, that it’s a thing that actually exists, and I’ve started to look around and see some of my friends who I see in some of these loving relationships that are messy and have ups and downs, but at the end of the day, these two people love each other dearly.”

Dewan and Kazee have frequently been spotted together since they began dating at the beginning of October. Just last month, the new couple attended former MLB star Nick Swisher’s 38th birthday at Pinz Bowling in Studio City, California. That outing came just weeks after they took a romantic getaway to Palm Springs.

The former World of Dance host and the Tony Award-winning actor have been “dating for a couple [of] months,” according to a source, who said that Dewan is “really happy” with her new relationship, which followed her divorce from Channing Tatum.

Dewan and Tatum had been married for nine years before announcing their separation via an Instagram statement in April. They share 5-year-old daughter Everly Maiselle Tatum.