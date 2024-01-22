Jeannie Mai Asks Judge Not to Enforce Prenup in Jeezy Divorce

The television personality says she didn't have enough time to review the prenup before signing and walking down the aisle.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's divorce has been anything but amicable. The Emmy-winning talk show host revealed in an interview with Jennifer Hudson that she was blindsided by her estranged husband's divorce filing last Fall. the filing came after two years of marriage, a public courtship, and their nearly three-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins. Mai previously swore off having children when she married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years, but says Jeezy changed her mind. Before the divorce filing, she even noted the pair were considering having a second child. But Jeezy clearly had other plans. He claims Mai being blindsided is BS, noting they were in marital counseling and the signs of uncoupling were there. Now, Mai wants the prenup reviewed by a judge and says she signed it without reviewing it adequately before walking down the aisle. Therefore, she doesn't feel the prenup should be enforced.

TMZ reports the cour documents reveal Mai says her and Jeezy began negotiating the terms of their prenup agreement just five days before she walked down the aisle. She doesn't believe it was an adequate amount of time for her to thoroughly review the documents and wants a chance to see his financial disclosures to ensure she was provided fair terms. Due to the short turnaround time of her signing, Mai says it "raises significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process."

She also adds that she has "significant reservations" about Jeezy's financial disclosures. As an example, Mai claims her legal team was only provided one document from his team thus far.

Since the divorce, Mai has hinted there was infidelity in their marriage. She also says she has concerns about their toddler being in Jeezy's care because of his firearms.

In an interview with actress Nia Long, Jeezy said he was disappointed the marriage didn't work, but he tried his hardest before walking away. Jeezy says his main concern is fostering a healthy co-parenting relationship.