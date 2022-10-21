Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, has seemingly inserted herself into Olivia Wilde's newest online controversy. The newest developments in this story occurred on Oct. 18 when Wilde posted an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn on her Instagram story. The page hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband while he's unaware, and it also includes a recipe for vinaigrette dressing. "Salad-Gate" was an apparent reaction to the viral uproar stemming from assertions in a Daily Mail interview by Wilde's former nanny regarding Wilde and Sudeikis' divorce and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles. According to the nanny, Sudeikis became furious after seeing Wilde prepare Styles a salad in the family kitchen with her "special dressing."

In an annotated look at her own copy of Heartburn, Hazell, who split from Sudeikis in May after dating for almost a year, appeared to provide input on Wilde's book selection in her Instagram Stories. The page is essentially the same as Wilde's, but with some specifically highlighted phrases. "Vera said: 'Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?' So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me," reads the underlined passage. "Because if I tell the story, it doesn't hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it." Some have perceived Hazell's post as a thinly veiled jab at Wilde or a statement on how Wilde has publicly dealt with her split from Sudeikis, who mostly remains quiet throughout.

What does Queen Keeley Hazell know!!! What does she know about the Harry Olivia drama? Tell us what Jason told you plz pic.twitter.com/edP9EYinfY — not Inez (@rumourzfrominez) October 20, 2022

As part of the nanny's interview, which was loaded with what the former couple called "false and scurrilous accusations," she claimed the Ted Lasso star once tried to prevent Wilde from visiting Styles by lying underneath her vehicle. She repeatedly stated that Sudeikis was upset over Wilde sharing her "special dressing" with the pop star and later actor in her film, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde and Sudeikis have vehemently denied their former nanny's claims. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the exes said in a joint statement on Oct. 17. "Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."