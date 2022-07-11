Jason Derulo's Ex Accuses Him of Cheating

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes' split isn't as amicable as Derulo initially made it out to appear. The singer's ex recently took to Instagram to shoot down criticism regarding her and Derulo's co-parenting relationship. Frumes, 28, who shares a 13-month-old son Derulo, posted a bikini photo while in her home and captioned it, "You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don't forget that." A follower replied, "Worth it in what way?" before commenting taking shots at her split with Derulo. The follower added: You're not married, which means your child is a bastard and you're playing the w---- role. Y'all got morals mixed up." Frumes didn't hesitate to school the commenter.

"I wouldn't call myself a w---- its unfortunate situation didn't work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?" Frumes asked. Frumes went on to add a lengthier post to her Instagram Stories and delved deeper into the split.

"Women really don't deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom. It's the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I'm alone in this...But if your non-negotiables are being tested you'll never find peace in that relationship," she wrote. "If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I'll never accept that...we will never be able to make it work 'happily,' was straight up told that I should 'turn the other cheek.' I'll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!" the influencer continued.

Regarding Derulo's infidelity, Frumes says Derulo preferred to be out partying and with other women instead of their family, and she refused to settle. "If the streets come first I can't change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life. That s--- is hella annoying," she said. "You don't know what women go through to try & 'make it work.' It was never about money or dating someone famous...I was in love & we planned a baby & life together! It didn't work out and life must go on. Leave me alone."

Derulo previously told PEOPLE Magazine that the two have a great co-parenting relationship, and added that the fact that they spend a lot of time together confused people regarding their status. But, Derulo says their son is what's important.

He previously dated Jordin Sparks for three years. Sparks alleged she was blindsided by the breakup. After Sparks, Derulo dated 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy.