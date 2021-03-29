Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Announce Pregnancy in Beachside Post

✖

Singer Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs and into fatherhood as he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on Instagram Sunday, alongside photos from a beach in The Bahamas. The couple met at a gym early last year and they began dating just before the coronavirus pandemic.

Derulo, 31, shared a video on Instagram, showing scenes of the couple enjoying the beach at the luxury Baha Mar Resorts. "Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life," Derulo, born Jason Joel Desreouleaux, wrote, tagging Frumes. The 26-year-old Frumes also shared a photo showing off her baby bump, simply adding, "Mom & Dad" in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

The "Love Not War (The Tampa Beat)" singer's fans celebrated the news. "That is going to be one gorgeous baby...congrats," one fan wrote. "The GENES this kid is inheriting are just unheard of," another chimed in. "That's incredible. Congrats my dude," Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard added.

Last year, Derulo told PEOPLE the couple met at a gym before the coronavirus pandemic. "These last few months have changed the way that I think about my career. I don't think I can be away from home that long anymore," he said of the pandemic at the time. "It will change a lot of people, right?" He later added, "After all this is over, how do you go back into the world and continue like nothing ever happened? I don't think that I can go back to that same lifestyle where I'm on a plane every single day. Things will definitely have to change."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JENA (@jenafrumes)

In August, Derulo admitted to having a case of "baby fever" after featuring his 4-year-old niece Skylar in his videos during an interview with Page Six. In that same interview, Derulo noted how Frumes has enjoyed taking part in his popular TikTok videos. “She likes doing the transitions,” Derulo explained. “She likes doing like really organic things, whereas I kind of really like the special effects kinds of things the most. Mine take a lot longer to do the special effects, so sometimes she just doesn’t want to wait that long. She just wants to post right away, but we both tap into both.”

Derulo is best known for his hits "Wiggle," "Talk Dirty," "Want to Want Me," "Whatcha Say," "It Girl," and "Trumpets." Although he has not released a studio album since 2015, he continues to release new singles, including "Savage Land (Laxed - Siren Beat)," which became a viral hit on TikTok and was remixed by BTS. His most recent single is "Lifestyle," which features Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine.