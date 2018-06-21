‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Jared Haibon Wants Babies Soon After Ashley Iaconetti Proposal

Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon might be ready to take another huge step in their relationship, the soon-to-be groom revealed just days after their engagement announcement.

Wednesday, the pair celebrated their engagement with two other successful BiP couples — Carly Waddell and Evan Bass and Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert.

Jade and Tanner met on Season 2 of the Bachelor Nation show, getting engaged on the finale and tying the knot in a televised ceremony in January 2016. They welcomed daughter Emerson Avery the next summer.

Waddell and Bass have a similar love story, having met on Season 3 and getting engaged on the finale. They married in June 2017 in a televised ceremony, and welcomed their daughter Isabella Evelyn in February.

Being so close to the happy Bachelor Nation families clearly affected both Iaconetti and Haibon, who both posted emotional Instagrams about the group hang.

Under a slideshow showing all three couples posing the same years apart, Iaconetti wrote, “These two photos were taken 1.5 years apart. In that time, there was a marriage, two babies, and an engagement.”

Haibon posted a telling photo of he and Iaconetti beaming while holding baby Emerson, captioning it, “[Emerson Tolbert] makes me want to have babies.”

The newly-engaged couple may have just announced they were dating in May, but has a long history together. The two met at the same time as Jade and Tanner on Bachelor in Paradise, but had quite a different season. While Iaconetti was immediately smitten with her now-fiancee, he wasn’t so sure.

After soothing her broken heart, Iaconetti was able to remain friends with Haibon, and, as they revealed during a May episode of The Story of Us, had their romantic ups and downs over the years.

Haibon admitted he never realized his feelings for Iaconetti were that of true love, however, until she began dating her Bachelor Winter Games co-star Kevin Wendt this winter. So when the two broke up in March, he wrote Iaconetti a letter spilling his guts.

“I remember I heard rumors that you might have met somebody, and I was sad,” Haibon said on The Story of Us. “Sometimes I need a kick in the a—. That was a big kick in the a—.”

The letter immediately won over Iaconetti. “I was scream-crying basically alone in my apartment reading that just sobbing and sobbing,” she said.

Since then, the two have been inseparable.

“As soon as we started dating, we both knew that this isn’t just for us to date as boyfriend/girlfriend — this was more so we were going to date because we see a potential life partner in each other,” Haibon told PEOPLE last month. “We’ve talked about it but we’re just dating right now, we’re enjoying that. We literally just announced our relationship. The thing is, we’ve been so close for the past three years, I just know her inside and out. I know everything about Ashley.”

