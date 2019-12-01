Jamie Lynn Spears Trolls Justin Timberlake and Sister Britney’s Denim Outfit Amid Hand-Holding Drama

Jamie Lynn Spears poked fun at her older sister Britney Spears and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake this week on Instagram. With Timberlake back in the headlines recently, many fans have been having a laugh about the all-denim outfits he and Spears wore to the AMAs in 2001. Apparently, Jamie Lynn has too.

Timberlake and Spears arrived in style at the 2001 American Music Awards, wearing matching denim outfits from head to toe. The clothes were still formal, however, in a manner of speaking. Timberlake had on a tailored denim suit jacket and matching hat, while Spears wore a denim gown adorned with diamonds.

The look was a blast from the past, especially as this year’s AMAs red carpet looks took over Twitter. At the same time, Timberlake was enduring all kinds of speculation about him and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Amidst all of this, 13-year-old country sensation Mason Ramsey posted a photo of Timberlake and Spears’ denim look, applying one of the latest meme captions to the post.

“I’m gonna tell my kids this was me and [Millie Bobby Brown],” he joked.

If that crossover weren’t enough, fans nearly lost it when Jamie Lynn commented on the post.

"Tellin mine the same," she wrote.

“Tellin mine the same,” she wrote.

Jamie Lynn’s comment quickly rose to the top of the crop as fans howled with laughter. Her comment itself garnered over 1,500 likes, and several replies as well.

“Tell ur sister we need to have a family meeting. Mine and urs,” Ramsey wrote.

“Who the heck runs your insta they need a raise,” added another.

“Your kids are almost adults…” added a third.

Meanwhile, a few fans took the opportunity to ask Jamie Lynn about the recently rumored Zoey 101 reboot. The actress starred in the Nickelodeon dramedy in the early 2000s, and a groundswell has recently risen up begging for a reunion.

“Nah you can’t do that cause you never brought back Zoey 101. That is a sin that can’t be undone,” one fan wrote.

Jamie Lynn has fueled speculation about a Zoey 101 reboot, telling interviewers she is up for it if the project comes her way. The entire cast also got back together recently for a private dinner party, all except for Jamie Lynn.

Last week, fans got some concrete news at last, as Entertainment Weekly reported that the cast of Zoey 101 would be reuniting as a part of the reboot of All That. The Nickelodeon sketch show was where Jamie Lynn broke out as a star, and now she will reportedly bring her old PCA classmates into the mix as well. While they won’t be playing their Zoey 101 characters, the episode is sure to be a gift for antsy fans.