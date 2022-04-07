Jada Pinkett-Smith's Ex Seemingly Hints at Affair With New Song Just Days After Will Smith Oscar Moment

✖

Sing August Alsina has put himself back at the center of the Smith family's drama. Days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for insulting Jada Pinkett Smith, Alsina released a new song that references his "entanglement" with Pinkett Smith. The song is called "Shake the World."

"Well, of course, some s— is bound to go down when there are a billion dollars on the elevator / Well, of course, some s— is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favorite," Alsina sings in one line of the new song. For those unaware, Alsina revealed in June of 2020 that he had had an affair with Pinkett Smith back in 2016. Pinkett Smith denied this claim at first but later admitted that she had "an entanglement" with Alsina. Since then, words like "entanglement" or "tangled" have become a bit of a meme in regards to this story.

Alsina has used this wordplay himself before. In July of 2020, he released a song called "Entanglements" which had numerous references to Pinkett Smith. He sang: "The definition of entanglement is when you get tangled in the sheets," and later: "You left your man just to f— with me and break his heart."

Even before the Oscars 2022 fiasco, many fans were fixated on the high drama of Pinkett Smith and Alsina's "entanglement." According to Alsina, it took place in 2016, when he would have been 23 years old and Pinkett Smith would have been 44. Initially, he said that the affair took place with Will Smith's "permission." This fed into longstanding rumors that the Smiths had a polyamorous marriage.

Pinkett Smith later addressed this story at length on an episode of her talk show, Red Table Talk. She said that she and Smith had privately separated without alerting the public, and that her affair with Alsina took place during that separation. She suggested that this secret separation was why Alsina had believed he had "permission" from Smith. She also said that she eventually broke things off and got back together with Smith.

Still, many fans were scandalized by the idea of Pinkett Smith having an affair with a much younger man – especially since Alsina was a friend of her son Jaden, and she presumably met him that way. Meanwhile, she and Smith continued to share more intimate details of their personal lives until fans were literally begging them to stop over-sharing.

Many fans believe that the publicity from this scandal was a subconscious motivating factor behind Smith slapping Rock at the Oscars. Fans expect a more in-depth discussion when Red Table Talk returns for its next season. So far, the family has not announced a premiere date for the show.