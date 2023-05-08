'Impractical Jokers' Star Reveals Wife's Pregnancy

Impractical Jokers UK star Joel Dommett and his wife, model Hannah Cooper, announced they are expecting their first child together. Dommett, 37, started dating Cooper, 31, in 2016 and married in 2019. Dommett hosts the U.K. versions of The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer for ITV.

Dommett and Cooper posted a series of photobooth pictures that showed off her baby bump on May 3. Cooper jokingly asked fans if they knew how to change a diaper because Dommett "has s**t himself." Cooper later shared a selfie with Dommett. "BIG hugs, love and thank you's to all of you for your lovely messages," she wrote. "We cleaned Joel up and now we're just excited."

Over the weekend, Dommett posted a black and white picture of Cooper standing in the nude, with her baby bump visible. "Best photo I've ever taken.. and I've taken a lot of pictures of myself," the comedian wrote. He added two heart emojis.

Dommett already has some baby names in mind, he recently told TV Mag. He has "Ant & Dec" tattooed on his ankles, so those could be names. "Well, it's not off the table. She hasn't said no. I'll take that as a yes," Dommett said, reports The Sun. He also joked that his friends advised against having children.

"What everyone says when they've had kids is: 'Take your time. Don't rush into it,'" Dommett said. "We laugh because everybody who's had kids says: 'It's the best thing that's ever happened. Don't do it. But it's the best thing!' It's a balancing act!" The comedian added that he should "be fine" as a dad because his job "entails me being a child so I've got the mental age of a 12-year-old."

Cooper and Dommett have a very 21st Century love story. During an episode of Loose Women, Dommett said they met on Instagram. "She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes," he recalled. "That is the modern equivalent of the old phrase 'you had me at hello,' now it's 'you had me at cat emoji.'"

Dommett made his acting debut in the BBC One series Casualty in 2004. He joined Impractical Jokers UK in 2012. Since leaving the series in 2014, he has remained a popular host and panelist on U.K. shows, including Sweat the Small Stuff, Drunk History, The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Roast Battle, Celebrity Juice, Pointless Celebrities, Survivor, and Celebrity I Literally Just Told You. In 2020, ITV hired him to host the U.K. version of The Masked Singer. He also hosts the spinoff The Masked Dancer.