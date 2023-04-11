Pregnant WWE Legend Reveals She's Expecting Twins

A WWE legend is opening up about her pregnancy. This week, Barbara "Barbie" Blank (who went by Kelly Kelly in WWE) went to Instagram to review that she is having twins. The sex of her babies has not been announced, but Blank's announcement was accompanied by a photo of her ultrasound of the two babies and two onesie bodysuits. And in the caption, Blank wrote, "Plot twist...We're Having [two baby emojis]."

In late March, Blank announced her pregnancy. Her journey of becoming a mother has not been an easy one for Blank as she revealed in August 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage during the first trimester of her initial pregnancy, just months after she married bodybuilder Joe Coba.

"I think for me, the reason I wanted to be so open about my journey was because of the positive response I got back from so many fans and people all around the world, including men, after I shared about my miscarriage and how that experience has also affected them," Blank told Entertainment Tonight in an interview last month. "The overwhelming responses of 'Thank you so much for sharing your story, I wish it was talked about more,' was really all I needed to be inspired to want to be a strong voice and to be open and honest about my fertility journey."

Blank also talked about how the "Egg Whisperer" helped her and Coba during the IVF treatment process and that her journey will be shown in an upcoming documentary. "I worked with Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, the 'Egg Whisperer,' who is my godsend of an IVF doctor and we did an embryo transfer which was how I was able to be pregnant today," she said. "Without her, I don't know if it would have ever been possible, so I'm just so grateful for what IVF has given me, my husband, Joe, to have the family that he's always dreamed of, and what it's able to do for other women and families. It's come such a long way. You can also watch my fertility journey in a documentary film called Egg Whispers which will be out soon."

Blank was with WWE from 2006-2012 and won the Divas Championship in 2011. She has made appearances on WWE television over the years with her last appearance occurring in January 2022 when she competed in the women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble.