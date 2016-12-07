Minka Kelly Is Dating ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Alum Josh Radnor

(Photo: Twitter / @usweekly)

Minka Kelly has found herself a new man!

The actress is reportedly dating How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor, Us Weekly reports. The budding relationship news comes three months after Kelly, 36, and Wilmer Valderrama called it quits.

“He’s a good friend to me,” Kelly said of Valderrama during a September interview. “Wilmer’s a really, really good person. And any woman would be lucky to have him.”

The Friday Night Lights alum previously dated former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and actor Chris Evans. Radnor, who currently stars on PBS’ Mercy Street, has previously been linked to Marisa Tomei, Julia Jones and Lindsay Price.

