Claire Danes Draws Rave Reactions for Gripping 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Episode
Fleishman Is In Trouble, the TV show based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's book of the same name, has been a hit with critics, and this week's episode took the praise to another level. We say that because Claire Danes' acting in Episode 7, "Me-Time," is beyond incredible. Without spoiling too much, the show is all about Dr. Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) adjusting to life after his divorce from Rachel (Danes). Toby's life as a bachelor is thrown for a loop when Rachel suddenly drops off their two children at his apartment and doesn't come back.
In Episode 7, we learn where Rachel's been. Danes delivers a powerful performance that we really can't delve into without spoilers. We will note that there is one scene involving her therapeutically screaming that is particularly leaving viewers in awe. Scroll through to see spoiler-free chatter about Danes' work. (To see what people are talking about, you can subscribe to Hulu here.)
'Instantly Iconic'
That Claire Danes scream in this week’s FLEISHMAN, though. World class, virtuosic stuff. Profoundly moving, instantly iconic. pic.twitter.com/ID4ScBiBdE— Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) December 23, 2022
Just watched the most recent Fleishman Is In Trouble and Claire Danes continues her legendary streak of being the best I’m-Losing-My-Mind Actor of all time.— michael cruz kayne (@CruzKayne) December 23, 2022
'All the Emmys'
haven't cried while watching tv in a minute... claire danes is giving a beast of a performance over on hulu dot com. all the emmys for rachel fleishman— aj mcdougall (@oldmcdougall) December 24, 2022
Fleishman Is In Trouble.
That’s it. That’s the tweet.
Oh, and if Claire Danes doesn’t get an Emmy nomination for “Me-Time” then I riot.— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 22, 2022
'Absolutely Gutted Me'
I don’t know how they’re doing it, but each episode of #FleishmanIsInTrouble keeps getting better and better – and the story begins in a great place. This latest episode (the Claire Danes led one) absolutely gutted me. Start watching this on #Hulu, if you haven’t already.— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 23, 2022
claire danes, baby, you're getting that emmy.— a.a. de levine (@soalexgoes) December 23, 2022
'Steals the Show'
Claire Danes really just swoops in and steals the show #fleishmanisintrouble https://t.co/F9U6Byn6cv— Benjamin Bell (@BenjaminBell) December 22, 2022
Nothing undoes me quite like Claire Danes crying— Allie Larkin (@AllieLarkin) December 23, 2022
WWE's Big E Shares High Praise
I cannot say enough glowing things about Episode 7 (“Me-Time”) of Fleishman is in Trouble. One of the best written and performed episodes of television I’ve ever seen. I’m just sitting here in silence pondering what I’ve just seen.— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 22, 2022
Couldn’t agree more. The Rachel episode was worth the wait. Claire Danes was just marvelous, man. Marvelous.— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 23, 2022