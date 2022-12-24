Claire Danes Draws Rave Reactions for Gripping 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Episode

Fleishman Is In Trouble, the TV show based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's book of the same name, has been a hit with critics, and this week's episode took the praise to another level. We say that because Claire Danes' acting in Episode 7, "Me-Time," is beyond incredible. Without spoiling too much, the show is all about Dr. Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) adjusting to life after his divorce from Rachel (Danes). Toby's life as a bachelor is thrown for a loop when Rachel suddenly drops off their two children at his apartment and doesn't come back.

In Episode 7, we learn where Rachel's been. Danes delivers a powerful performance that we really can't delve into without spoilers. We will note that there is one scene involving her therapeutically screaming that is particularly leaving viewers in awe. Scroll through to see spoiler-free chatter about Danes' work. (To see what people are talking about, you can subscribe to Hulu here.)