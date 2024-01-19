Oscar-Nominated Actress Got Married in Secret Ceremony Last Summer

Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley has tied the knot with a mystery man. This news comes after Buckley had what she described as an "acrimonious" break-up with fellow English actor James Norton.

Norton, 38, who met her on the set of the hit BBC drama War and Peace, went on to become engaged to actress Imogen Poots. However, Daily Mail reports that Buckley, 34, nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the film The Lost Daughter, has secretly married a man she met on a blind date.

According to the outlet, she refuses to disclose the surname of her husband, only saying that he's named "Freddie" and he works at a mental health facility in Islington, north London. As Buckley mentioned, they were introduced by mutual friend Marc Robinson, a music executive who worked with her on the 2018 film Wild Rose. "He's gone back to university to work in mental health," she said about her husband.

This couple has homes in east London and Norfolk, where they held their wedding last summer, and their pals Lori and Laura, who run the Towpath cafe in Dalston, provided the catering for the event. "One of my favorite memories of the day was: I wanted a keg of Guinness, and I definitely wanted their cheese toasties at a certain hour," Buckley told Daily Mail. "And then they came and did breakfast the next day."

The couple has enjoyed several post-wedding vacations since their honeymoon, as they were not satisfied with just one. "We had many moons," says the Olivier award-winner. "We actually just kind of bottled into friends' holidays. Loads of friends were going away and they rented a place and were, like, 'come with us.'"

"It was really nice. Usually I'm away shooting or something, and because of the [Hollywood] strike everything got moved, so I've had a whole year just to, like, hang out." She continued, "We were originally going to move to Suffolk because we'd fallen in love in Suffolk. And, then, friends of ours had moved to Norfolk and bought this old place for, like, nothing at an auction, like pulled weeds out of it and just did the whole thing up.

"And then they showed us this house that we live in, which is, like, 1500s and falling down and orange. It's a really amazing old house that's been there forever."