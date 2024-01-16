Daniel Radcliffe Is Rumored to Be Married — But Here's the Truth

Did Daniel Radcliffe mistakenly let slip that he and partner Erin Darke are married? Speculation swiftly arose due to a few choice words during a recent interview with the actor.

Radcliffe discussed Erin Darke's parents' reaction to his performance in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, for which he was nominated for his first Emmy at the 2023 Emmy Awards. "Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws," the 34-year-old actor told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox on the red carpet at the ceremony. "They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God."

The Harry Potter alum has referred to Erin's parents as his "in-laws" in past media interviews, but that coupled with the fact that the actor did not contradict the fact that his partner of about 10 years was referred to as his "wife" in the interview has still sparked rumors that the two have recently married.

E! News later reported that Radcliffe's rep confirmed the actor and Darke are not married. Although Darke accompanied Radcliffe to the Emmys, she did not attend his interview. On the red carpet, the pair posed for photos together.

During his red carpet interview, Radcliffe relayed a message concerning the satirical role of Madonna by Evan Rachel Wood in the Weird: Al Yankovic Story, reiterating that the cast and he had been waiting to hear from the real pop star regarding her portrayal. "I hope you like the film," he said. "I thought Evan Rachel Wood just did the best job as a not-at-all real version of Madonna."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story earned Radcliffe an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; however, he lost out to Beef's Steven Yeun in the category. Nevertheless, Radcliffe is enjoying plenty of success in his personal life. He and Darke welcomed a baby boy last year, whose name has not been released.

In an Oct. 26 interview on TODAY, he said, "It's awesome," about his new role as a father. "I think a lot of people said, like, 'Just get through the first six months, then after that it gets better,'" he said. "But I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months."

Upon being asked whether the experience lived up to his expectations, Radcliffe replied, "I don't know what I imagined, honestly. But it's great. He's incredible, and I'm just, like, in awe."