Hoda Kotb Celebrates 6-Year Anniversary With ‘Incredible’ Boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb has been with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, for six years now, and the TODAY show anchor celebrated the milestone with a sweet post on Instagram this week.

Kotb posted a photo of herself and Schiffman at a restaurant, with the two beaming as Schiffman puts his arm around Kotb.

“Yesterday marked 6 years with this incredible man. 6 years..2 children..2 new jobs…1 grateful heart,” the anchor wrote.

Kotb also thanked her friends Joanne LaMarca Mathisen and Tyler, crediting them as the reason she and Schiffman met.

“ps thank you [Joanne LaMarca Mathiesen] and #tyler .. if it weren’t for you two.. we never would have met on that night,” she shared.

Kotb’s post received plenty of love from her famous friends including Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who wrote, “Congrats” along with three heart emojis.

Maria Shriver commented, “So great love the love you all share so inspiring.”

Her fans were also thrilled for the couple, with one writing, “You make me believe in real love! Thank you.”

“Love watching your life unfold, Hoda,” shared a second. “All the best to you and your beautiful family.”

Kotb and Schiffman began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Wall Street event, taking their relationship public in 2015 and moving in together in October 2016.

During their years together, Kotb adopted two baby girls, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, who she is raising with Schiffman. The family welcomed Haley home in February 2017 and Hope in April 2019.

Last January, Kotb appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed Schiffman’s reaction she broached the topic of raising a child together.

“I had thought about having kids for a long, long time. But one day I was sitting with my boyfriend and I said to him, ‘I’m going to have to talk to you about something because I can’t push it down anymore, push it away,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Don’t answer now. Take a day, take a week, take some time. But I want to talk to you about this.’ And he said, ‘OK, what is it?’ And I said, ‘I would like to explore adoption with you.’”

“He looked at me and said, ‘I don’t need a day,’” she said. “And I knew I’d chosen the right man.”

DeGeneres also asked Kotb about the possibilty of he marrying Schiffman, though the 54-year-old shared that the two are pretty content with where they are.

“Maybe, we might,” she told the host. “I feel like everything’s great. He’s Haley’s dad. I’m Haley’s mom. We’re together. I feel like there’s not a rush other than we’re old, and if we’re going to do it, we might as well do it. I think it’s fun like this. I don’t mind it. We’re doing our lives. Yeah, I think we’re good this way.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Patrick McMullan