Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photo of Costa Rican Getaway With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff has shared an adorable photo of herself and boyfriend Matthew Koma on vacation in Costa Rica. And it looks like she is ready for another getaway.

Duff showed the throwback Thursday picture with the caption, “Take me back to Costa with him.”

In the sexy photo we see Duff and Koma sharing some PDA on their tropical vacation. The lovebirds cuddle up in the cute black-and-white photo, with the 29-year-old music producer attempting to plant a kiss on Duff’s cheek. They look beyond relaxed and sexy as ever.

Duff and Koma were linked following the actress’ split from ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh in December.

The former Disney star, who shares a 4-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband and NHL star Mike Comrie, opened up about her dating habits in Cosmopolitan’s February issue.

“I’ve never been a good dater,” Duff admitted to the publication. “I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

