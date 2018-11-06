Hilary Duff’s Boyfriend Debuts Pink Hairdo in Sweet Photo With Baby Girl Banks

Matthew Koma is one proud dad. So proud, in fact, that he dyed his hair pink after he and girlfriend Hilary Duff welcomed their daughter into the world last month.

In a photo shared to her Instagram story, Duff and Koma snuggle on a couch with their newborn baby, Banks Violet Bair. “Happy Monday!!” Duff captioned the snap that showed off Koma’s pink locks.

Duff, 31, has shared several photos with her and Koma’s bundle of joy. The Younger actress announced Banks’ arrival last week via Instagram.

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” she captioned a photo of the parents holding Banks, with giant smiles on both of their faces. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Koma also shared the photo, writing, “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Since then, both Koma and Duff have shared sweet photos and videos of Banks. In one precious photo, both mom and baby are asleep with Banks lying sweetly on Duff’s chest.

In one photo Koma shared, he holds a snuggled-up Banks in his arms and smiles. “She said she didn’t want a serious boyfriend lol,” he wrote in the caption, referencing Duff. He and Duff reunited earlier this year following an on-again, off-again relationship and announced in June that they were expecting a “little princess.”

Duff opened up about their relationship prior to announcing that they were expecting. “Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” she previously said. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

Duff is also mom to 6-year-old son Luca with ex husband Mike Comrie. The big brother can be seen in a few photos since Banks’ arrival on Oct. 25.

The Lizzie McGuire alum shared an image on Sunday of herself, Banks, Luca, Duff’s sister, Haylie Duff and her daughter Lulu Gray, whom she shares with Matt Rosenberg.

“We got 3 out of the four littles pictured. No easy feat,” Duff captioned the image, which was missing Haylie’s daughter, Ryan Ava Erhard.