Heidi Montag Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump as She Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day as a Mom-To-Be

Heidi Montag couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a soon-to-be mom!

The 30-year-old is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Spencer Pratt. She took to Instagram Sunday to show off her growing baby bump.

Montag wrote, “#Happymothersday ! So excited to celebrate my first Mother’s Day! #blessed Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication ♥ missing my mommy!”

She is one of three former stars of The Hills, including Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

The reality star recently began a podcast, Prego Pod, and revealed she is almost 17 weeks along in her pregnancy.

During her first episode, released last week, she talked about how she can’t wait to feel her baby kick and her hopes for motherhood.

“I don’t want to be this anxious, worried, stressed-out mom,” she said. “I just want to be like a calm, cool, loving mom, like my mom was.”

Spencer Pratt surprised Montag with “stunning flowers” for her first Mother’s Day.

