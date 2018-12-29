Heidi Klum Reveals Snuggly Bed Selfie With Fiance Tom Kaulitz After Announcing Christmas Engagement

Heidi Klum shared another selfie in bed with fiancé Tom Kaulitz Thursday, a few days after the couple announced their Christmas Eve engagement.

The couple shared a black and white photo taken by Kaulitz, with the two snuggling in bed with their dog. “BLISS,” Klum wrote in the caption, alongside smiling and heart emojis.

Kaulitz proposed to Klum on Christmas Eve, and the America’s Got Talent host was quick to share the news with fans. She shared a black and white photo of the couple with smiles from ear-to-ear, and her hand in front to show off the engagement ring. “I said yes,” she wrote.

Klum, 45, and Kaulitz, 29, have been dating for nine months. Kaultiz is the guitarist for the group Tokio Hotel, which also includes his twin brother Bill. Like Klum, Kaulitz is German.

“He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person,” Klum told Us Weekly about Kaulitz in September. “I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

A source previously told the magazine they met through Germany’s Next Top Model.

“Heidi’s smile when she’s with Tom says more than a thousand words,” another source told Us Weekly. “Tom makes her incredibly happy! Tom is a man of a whole different level. He’s very confident and totally committed to their relationship. He understands what it means to be in the limelight; he’s had his own success since he was 12 years old. Heidi is a true romantic, and all she’s ever wanted is a partner to share her life with who is loving and caring. Tom ticks all those boxes!”

Klum told InStyle in July she could care less about the 17-year age gap between the two.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Relationship rumors started in March when they were seen kissing while Klum was filming America’s Got Talent. In May, they made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. They later appeared together at Klum’s annual Halloween party, with Kaulitz dressed as Shrek and Klum as Princess Fiona.

This will be Klum’s third marriage. The supermodel was married to Rick Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. She has three children with Sean and a daughter with Flavio Briatore.

Photo credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images