Haylie Duff Reveals Whether She and Matt Rosenberg Are Ready to Walk Down the Aisle (Exclusive)

Haylie Duff and fiancé Matt Rosenberg have been engaged for eight years and onlookers are wondering if the sweet pair ever plan to take it to the alter or not. Duff, who shares two children with Rosenberg — Lulu Rosenberg, 3, and Ryan Rosenberg, 6 — states the only reason they may rush to exchange vows is if their daughters shared any concern over the pair not being married.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the 36-year-old revealed where she and her fiancé stand on marriage and babies in this current chapter of their lives. "Yeah, we thought about another kid, and I think we're chilling at two in real life," she said while also discussing her reprised role as Elizabeth Becker in The Baby Pact. "I don't know how to juggle more activities. I would have probably five kids if I could, but I'm like, how do we get to cheer and dance and gymnastics?"

Duff and Rosenberg have been engaged for almost a decade and fans are starting to wonder if they'll ever walk down the aisle. While Huff jokes at the fact that they've been engaged for eight years as "weird," she also noted that it's what works for them. "It just works for us. We always have kind of said at the point in which our girls maybe were upset about it or bothered by it or something like that, then we would just pull the trigger and do it," she explained.

"We're starting to get some questions from Ryan specifically — my older one now — like why her name is Rosenberg but then my name is Duff. And then, 'Am I a Rosenberg too?' And you know, some questions like that. So, I don't know. We talk about it, and then we get excited to do it, and then all of a sudden life happens and we move or we have another baby or I get a job somewhere," she continued. "The timing hasn't nailed us down yet, but we'll do it. We'll do it at some point."

Fans were under the impression that Duff was pregnant with their third child after she shared a photo of herself online wearing a fake baby bump while filming the sequel to The Wedding Pact, The Baby Pact. She noted how disappointed they were after finding out she was not in fact pregnant, but it's safe to say that if that day comes, fans will be thrilled for the pair. In the meantime, she's looking out for her fur babies as well after recently partnering with NUTRO ULTRA in celebration of the launch of their ULTRA Barkuterie Boards, which is a way to ensure your furry friend is getting the right amount of nutrition and feeling spoiled at the same time.