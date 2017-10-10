Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Georgina Chapman Announces She’s Leaving Him

Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she is leaving him amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

As more women continue to step forward accusing the movie mogul of decades of assault, Chapman has decided it is best for herself and children to leave.

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, married in 2007 and share two children together.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman says in a statement to PEOPLE.

In the wake of the first allegations that were made public in a New York Times report, Weinstein, who has denied the accusations, initially said his wife was standing by his side.

“She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” Weinstein told the New York Post, adding that Chapman was helping him become “a better human” and to “apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

Weinstein was fired from his film studio, The Weinstein Company, on Sunday just a few days after news broke of his alleged assault.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the Weinstein Company said in a statement.