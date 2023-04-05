Olivia Wilde Demands Jason Sudeikis Pay Child Support in New Court Filing

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' custody battle is heating up, with the actress now demanding that the Ted Lasso star pay child support. In a new court filing, obtained by The Blast, Wilde claims that she has been paying for "food, clothing, and childcare" for their two kids with no help from her ex. She also claims that Sudeikis has a higher income than she does, and is asking that he be forced to cover her attorney fees.

"Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter," Wilde wrote. "While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs." Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and share two children: a son, born in 2014, and a daughter, born in 2016. The pair had been engaged since 2013 but ended their relationship in 2020.

"I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living," Wilde continued. "I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel's egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct." Notably, she is requesting that he be forced to pay up to $500,000 in her personal legal fees. The Blast notes that it is typically standard practice for California courts to expect the wealthier party to cover more of the litigation expenses in situations such as this.

Last month, Wilde scored a major legal victory over Sudeikis, when a judge rejected the SNL alum's request to have the case moved to New York from California. In her ruling, New York magistrate Adele Alexis Harris wrote in-part, "The Court finds that it is in the interest of substantial justice that the parties' child support petition be heard in California." At the time, other legal documents — obtained by the Daily Mail — revealed that Wilde's lawyers stated, "While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot." The attorney's added, "Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt."