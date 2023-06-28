Nicole Scherzinger Engaged to Boyfriend Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement. She shared on Instagram a photo of her on the beach after saying yes to fiancé Thom Evans' proposal. "I said yes," Scherzinger wrote. Additionally, Evans posted the images to Instagram, writing "My Ever After" and adding an emoji of a heart. The couple's celebrity friends responded to the news, with Ashlee Simpson Ross offering her congratulations. Naomi Campbell wrote, "Congratulations!" In an additional message, Paris Hilton wrote, "Congratulations, love!" According to her The Masked Singer crew, "Your happiness is our happiness!!! Congrats from #TheMaskedSinger fam."

The couple's first encounter occurred on the set of The X Factor: Celebrity, which Scherzinger judged alongside Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh. Evans competed with fellow rugby athletes Levis Davis and Ben Foden on the spinoff. They placed fifth in the singing contest with their boy band, Try Star. As the season progressed, the "Don't Hold Your Breath" singer flirted with the Zimbabwe native. Scherzinger was particularly giddy when she saw Evans' shirtless rendition of Ambassadors' "Boom," and the two of them were spotted kissing at a London bar after the finale aired in November 2019.

After making their red carpet debut at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Awards afterparty in January 2020, the couple has only intensified their bond. "Nicole and Thom got very serious very quickly," a source told Us Weekly in August 2020. "They are infatuated with each other and complement one another well. They're super cute and have a blast together. Nicole feels very lucky to have found Thom." Evans raved about the Masked Singer panelist during an interview with The Sun. "She's so easy and fun to be around. I've hit the jackpot," he told the outlet. "People always say, 'When you know, you know,' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment. But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."

Evans was previously in a relationship with actress and model Kelly Brook from 2010 to 2013. From 2007 to 2015, Scherzinger dated race car driver Lewis Hamilton; from 2016 to 2019, she dated tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov. Scherzinger explained how her prior relationships taught her how to nurture a healthy relationship with Evans in a January 2021 interview with The Times. "I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I've fought through and battled, and I've gone through challenges and relationships — and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," she told The Times. "Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I'm really grateful to build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship."