Jon Hamm Marries 'Mad Men' Co-Star

Jon Hamm wed his Mad Men co-star, Anna Osceola. The two met while shooting the series finale of the popular show in 2015. He's been mum on their personal relationship over the years, but gushed about Osceola in an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2022, telling the radio host: "I'm in a relationship right now," he said. "It's comfortable. It's a feeling about taking care of someone else and being taken care of and it's also been a process of working on myself, my mental health—all the stuff my therapist—and unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that you know when you lose somebody like that's so important to you, like a mother, so early, that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability." The two made it official on June 24.

Their wedding was in front of close friends and family members at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., the same place their Mad Men episode was filmed. Osceola stunned in a simple white wedding gown with a thigh-high slit and her hair down in waves. The groom sported a black tux.

Celebrity guests included John Slattery, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and Billy Crudup. TMZ was the first to report on their nuptials. They became engaged in February after being romantically linked in 2020.

Hamm starred as the main character, Don Draper, on Mad Men. He won an Emmy award for this role. Osceola only appeared on the show's series finale as Clementine, a Flower Child receptionist at a California coastal retreat where Draper, an ad executive, stayed before seemingly coming up with a groundbreaking real-life Coca-Cola campaign.

This appears to be the first marriage for both the bride and groom. Hamm was previously relationship with actress and screenwriter, Jennifer Westfeldt, from 1997 to 2015.