Halle Berry Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Boyfriend

Halle Berry just celebrated a special occasion with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. On Tuesday, Berry wished her boyfriend a happy birthday on Instagram and made a major statement in the process. Berry and Hunt have been going strong for nearly two years now, as they began dating in September 2020.

Berry donned some incredibly appropriate attire for Hunt’s birthday. She wore a black T-shirt with her boyfriend’s name on it in bold sunset-colored letters and not much else. Alongside the post, Berry shared her excitement over Hunt’s 52nd birthday and referred to him as her “one and only.” She also acknowledged how perfect it is that Hunt’s birthday fell on International Women’s Day.

“It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same,” Berry wrote. There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you.” Hunt clearly appreciated his girlfriend’s birthday tribute, as he responded with a teary-eyed emoji, a heart emoji, and, “mmmmwuah.”

According to PEOPLE, Berry and Hunt have been dating since September 2020. They went public with their relationship on Instagram. At the time, Berry posed in the same “Van Hunt” T-shirt that she sported in her latest post, making her recent photo a lovely callback to when they first began dating. Earlier this year, Berry spoke to AARP Magazine and said that she believes that Hunt truly is her “person.” Her children also seem to be on board with the relationship. Berry shares 13-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and 9-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. The actor told the outlet that her son “did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. This makes me happy.’”

Berry and Hunt sparked marriage rumors earlier this year. The Monster’s Ball star posted a photo of herself and Hunt posing in an empty chapel, which she captioned with “Well… it’s official!” However, she later shared that it was a joke and that they were simply having some “fun” on New Year’s Day. Berry wrote in a subsequent Instagram post, “Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated.”