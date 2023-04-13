What Halle Bailey and H.E.R. Told Us About Their 'The Color Purple' Adaption

It's been 33 years since Stephen Speilberg's The Color Purple was released in theaters. The film starred the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, and Oprah Winfrey in the film adaptation of the novel of the same title penned by Alice Walker. The story spans forty years in the life of Celie ( Goldberg), a Black woman living in the impoverished South who overcomes abuse. After Celie's abusive father marries her off to another equally abusive man, "Mister" Albert Johnson (Glover), her environment worsens. She somehow triumphs by holding on to her dream of one day being reunited with her sister in Africa. The film was critically acclaimed for its themes of degradation, gender inequality, race, religion, and more. Since the film's release, it's gone on to be a Tony-award-winning musical. And for the second time, it will be released as a film with Winfrey as the executive producer of the modernized version, as well as H.E.R. and Halle Bailey, amongst others.

Both H.E.R. and Bailey are currently shining as Disney's newest princesses. H.E.R. starred as Belle in ABC's hybrid live-action and animation special last year. And Bailey will make her debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid live-action remake due in theaters this Spring. Both women are excited for viewers to see the outcome of The Color Purple when it's released this Christmas. Bailey, who stars as a young Nettie, Celie's younger sister who desperately flees from their abusive household, is happy to contribute to the film's legacy.

"The Color Purple is amazing. That's another beautiful movie that I feel so honored to be a part of, just because of the history, especially in the Black community, that that movie has been for us. So I'm just grateful," the Disney star told us while attending the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy, where she served as the official ambassador for the program.

H.E.R. shared similar sentiments, adding, "Oh my gosh. The Color Purple was amazing. I can't wait for you guys to see it. Can't wait for you guys to see it." She stars in the film as Squeak, who, in the musical, transitions from a juke joint waitress to an aspiring singer.