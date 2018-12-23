Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Introduce Fans to Newest Member of Their Family

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have welcomed an adorable baby into their family.

Baldwin took to Instagram Saturday to post photos and videos on her Instagram Story that showed off her and her husband’s adorable new dog, Oscar Bieber.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one of the videos, Baldwin filmed the little puppy running around their bed while Bieber used his hands as toys and played with Oscar. In another adorable snapshot, Oscar was fast asleep next to Baldwin with his paw right underneath his face.

The “Sorry” singer also shared a photo on his Instagram Story introducing followers to Oscar, showing him in a little arrow in his bed with a bowl of dog food and water sitting on a place mat, as first reported by E! News.

“Merry Christmas from Oscar,” he wrote alongside the photo of their new baby pup.

The newlyweds have been enjoying their holiday season. They both spent Thanksgiving in Canada with their families. The weekend also coincided with the model’s 22nd birthday. A day after the celebrations, Bieber wrote about his first Thanksgiving “as a married man.”

“First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But God’s Grace is sufficient!” he wrote on Instagram.

Baldwin — who also now goes by the name of Hailey Bieber — recently opened up about her feelings for her husband on her Instagram Story. The couple also moved to Ontario, Canada.

“Hailey and Justin are living in Waterloo, Ontario, full-time now. That’s their home base,” a source told press recently. “Justin has a huge home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake. He loves it up there and so does Hailey.”

The source added that while kids are not in the horizon just yet — other than Oscar — the couple plans to start their family in Canada.

“They’re very much in love. They get along so well,” the source said. “She’s not pregnant right now. But it’s going to happen. They want to raise their family up there [in Canada].”

The couple were rumored to have gotten married but had kept in under wraps for some time, Justin confirmed the news on his Instagram in November when he referred to Hailey as his wife.

“My wife is awesome,” he wrote next to a paparazzi shot of the duo holding hands while out walking together.

Baldwin has also made her marriage Instagram official, changing her handle from @haileybaldwin to @haileybieber.