Gwen Stefani Was Wondering 'What's Going on' With Blake Shelton Relationship Ahead of Proposal

Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani after five years of dating, and it seems he popped the question just in time. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Stefani revealed that prior to Shelton's proposal, she had been contemplating their relationship and the length of time they had been together.

"I gotta tell you, I was sort of like, 'What's happening with us?'" she told Fallon. "It was kind of in my mind like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head." The No Doubt singer added that the proposal itself, which took place on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, was "pretty magical."

"Wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened at all, didn't have any idea," she said. "Nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier."

Stefani and Shelton had traveled to Oklahoma from Los Angeles, where they were filming The Voice, but Stefani admitted that she was having reservations about going due to the pandemic. "It was one of those COVID, not a fight, but it was like, 'Maybe we should just cancel the trip, this is getting too hard, everybody has to get tested' and everyone was on edge," she recalled. "Because we were going to meet up with his sister and brother-in-law and their family."

Ultimately, they made the trip and were all together at the ranch when Shelton popped the question. "Everybody was trying to make it not happen because nobody knew it was gonna happen," Stefani shared, confirming her fiancé's reveal that he had hidden her ring in the side door of his truck.

"Blake, meanwhile, had this ring in the side of his truck. And when I say the side of his truck, his truck is disgusting. Things falling out, equipment, total rugged man stuff. Mud, you know?" she said. "There's a lot of junk in it, and dirt. So the fact that the ring was in the side of the door... and you're driving through trees and stuff! It could just fall out at any point."

The 51-year-old confirmed that she and Shelton do not currently have any wedding plans due to the pandemic. "It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before? Now we can't have a wedding with the pandemic,'" she joked. "Drag it out more."