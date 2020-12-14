Blake Shelton Had a Precarious Hiding Spot for Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement in October after becoming engaged earlier that month in Oklahoma, and Shelton recently revealed to Bobby Bones where he hid Stefani's new ring before he popped the question. "I had the ring for a couple of weeks, maybe two and a half weeks," he recalled while calling in to The Bobby Bones Show.

"To be honest with you - and this is scary - the scariest thing was I had that ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week, and I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time," Shelton continued. "I'm digging in there looking for a flashlight or change and I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.' I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn't know when I would have the exact right moment. But thank God I didn't lose the ring."

Shelton and Stefani shared the news of their engagement with fans on Oct. 27 with matching Instagram photos of themselves sharing a kiss as Stefani held up her left hand. "Hey [Gwen Stefani] thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton wrote, while Stefani's caption was a simple, "Yes, please!"

Stefani hasn't yet shared a close-up ring photo with fans, but glimpses of her new accessory on Instagram and The Voice indicate that it appears to be a square diamond with two smaller diamonds on each side, all set on a platinum or white gold band.

The No Doubt singer and her fiancé are currently planning their wedding, and Stefani recently told Ryan Seacrest on on On Air With Ryan Seacrest that she wants to wait to get married until her entire family can safely attend.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. Like, my parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation," she said. "Like I would rather not have the masks and that kind of thing. And even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID so we’re sort of like, just going to see what happens in the next few months."