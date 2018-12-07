Gwen Stefani Having a Hard Time Finding a Christmas Gift for Blake Shelton

Christmas is almost here, but it seems Gwen Stefani hasn’t exactly found the perfect gift for boyfriend Blake Shelton just yet.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, the singer admitted that the pair have always had trouble buying each other holiday presents.

“He has everything,” she said. “I feel like we were both sitting there going, ‘Promise me you’re not going to get me anything. Let’s just not get gifts this time.’”

It seems Shelton decided not to take that deal, with Stefani joking that she now owns two of the same pieces of clothing, a jacket she spotted while doing some Black Friday shopping online with Shelton.

“He helps me because he’s my best friend,” Stefani explained. “And I’m like, you know, ‘Do you like this jacket? I’m gonna get it, no it’s too expensive. I’m not going to get it.’ But then I got it.”

“He actually saw it and snuck bought it behind my back,” she revealed. “When it came and I had it, he was like, ‘I got you that! That was your Christmas present!’ So now I have two of them.”

In turn, Stefani tried to get Shelton his own present, buying the “I Lived It” singer a leaf blower.

“I sent it to this group text with all of our friends on it on accident,” she shared, “So he wrote back and said, ‘Yeah, that’s the perfect gift!’ I blew it with the leaf blower! He confessed that he had actually bought one a week ago already.”

Also during her appearance, Stefani revealed her boyfriend’s snack food obsession — Cheetos.

“Blake (Shelton) is actually addicted to the (Cheetos) puffs,” Stefani said. “I’m trying to get him off those.”

Stefani even shared that Shelton is “wake up in the morning” addicted to the puffs, adding, “Somebody sent him a Cheetos Christmas tree to our house.”

In fact, Shelton loves the snack so much, The Voice coach and Stefani’s son Zuma even cooked a Hot Cheetos-inspired turkey for Thanksgiving.

“It was good,” Stefani recalled, noting that while she doesn’t usually eat meat, she did try the spicy creation. “I tasted it. It was really moist because it was in the cooker thing, but it didn’t have as much flavor. It looked like it was going to be super flavorful but it was…kind of not. It had this super, super strong Hot Cheetos afterbite. I mean, super spicy.”

Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live